The Queen is being comforted by her two new puppies who are ‘keeping her company’

Buckingham Palace confirmed the tragic news last Friday that Prince Philip had passed away, aged 99.

‘It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,’ Buckingham Palace announced in a statement.

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.’

Royal family members paid tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh and have been rallying around the Queen, with Prince Harry flying back to the UK and Her Majesty’s ‘gang of four’ stepping up to support her.

According to royal insiders, the monarch has found particular comfort in her two new puppies, who she was reportedly given as a present in March.

The two new puppies, a corgi named Muick and a dorgi named Fergus, are set to keep the Queen company at Windsor Castle and have reportedly given her a ‘welcome distraction’ from her grief.

According to The Telegraph, the new dogs will now take on even ‘greater significance’ for the Queen, who has long been associated with her love of Pembroke Welsh corgis, supposedly owning over 30 dogs of that breed during her reign.

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.