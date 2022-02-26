Queen suffers from ‘croaky voice’ as Covid battle continues

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Queen has been forced to cancel two virtual engagements...

She may be one of the hardest-working members of the Royal Family, but when it comes to health, even the Queen has to slow down sometimes.

Her Majesty was forced to cancel two virtual engagements at Windsor Castle on Thursday after it was revealed that she’s nursing a hoarse throat – a common coronavirus symptom that would likely limit the 95-year-old’s impeccable oratory skills. The Queen tested positive for Covid on Sunday, 20 February, and is reportedly still feeling the effects of the dangerous virus.

Buckingham Palace initially announced that the royal matriarch was exhibiting ‘mild cold-like symptoms’ but would be continuing ‘light duties’ from her Berkshire residence while she recovered.

It soon became clear, however, that Her Majesty – who will celebrate her Platinum Jubilee 2022 in June – is in no state to conduct her business as usual. A spokesperson for the Queen confirmed that she had ‘decided not to undertake her planned virtual engagements on Tuesday’ in light of her fragile condition, choosing instead to focus on filing paperwork from her famous Red Box.

It seems that these ‘mild’ symptoms have now escalated – so much so that the Queen’s vocal cords have even taken a hit. Palace insiders have told the Daily Mail that the monarch’s voice sounds a ‘little croaky’ six days into her self-isolation, implying that she has a long way to go until she’s fit enough to resume her stately duties.

Her Majesty has also been described as ‘full of cold’ – another common ailment of the infection. The worrying update has shed doubt over whether or not the Queen will be well enough to host her annual Diplomatic Reception, which is due to take place at Buckingham Palace next week.

Fortunately, it looks like there is hope that the beloved sovereign will be back to normal sooner rather than later. A source has told the Sun that, despite her raspy throat, Her Majesty is quickly ‘getting over Covid’ and is now ‘on the mend’. She also managed to hold her weekly private audience with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday over the telephone and has rescheduled her canceled meetings, suggesting she has no plans to retire in the near future.

What can we say, she’s truly an inspiration.