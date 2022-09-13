Queen Consort Camilla wore this jewellery piece in honour of the late Queen Elizabeth II

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Such a beautiful tribute.

As the world continues to mourn Queen Elizabeth II, members of her family are paying tribute to her in many different ways, including wearing items that meant a lot to her.

Symbolism is incredibly important to the Royal Family, and this is often conveyed through their clothing and accessories.

As such, the new Queen Consort, Camilla, dressed in mourning to follow the late Queen’s coffin on its journey to St. Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, and accessorised with a far from innocuous piece of jewellery: she wore a diamond thistle brooch, which was given to her by her late mother-in-law, according to Harper’s Bazaar.

Incidentally, Queen Elizabeth II herself was known to often send subtle messages to the public via her choice of jewellery. For example, during Donald Trump’s state visit in 2018, she wore one brooch gifted to her by Barack and Michelle Obama, one which was a present from the governor general of Canada, and one which her the Queen Mother wore to the funeral of her husband, George VI. All three of these brooches were interpreted as a clear message directed at the former President.

As for Camilla, she was originally destined to become Princess Consort following her 2005 marriage to then-Prince Charles, but the Queen announced earlier in this year that it was her “sincere wish” that her daughter-in-law be granted the title of Queen Consort.

As the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla was royal patron to more than 90 charities, according to the Prince of Wales website, and was one of the most active senior royals. As Queen Consort, she will no doubt continue that work in support of such causes as health, domestic violence, and animal welfare.

In his first speech as monarch, King Charles III recognised her public service and declared: “I count on the loving help of my darling wife, Camilla.”

Our thoughts are with the royal family at this tragic time.