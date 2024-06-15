There was a very special meaning behind the Princess of Wales' Trooping the Colour outfit

The Princess of Wales made a triumphant return to her royal role this weekend, attending the 2024 Trooping the Colour celebrations.

This is the first time the 42-year-old mother of three has been seen in an official capacity this year, taking a break from public duty to focus on her recovery, following her cancer diagnosis .

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage (Getty Images))

One of the most talked-about aspects of the Princess of Wales' appearance was her outfit, with the royal rewearing one of her favourite pieces - a structured white Jenny Packham dress with black piping.

Princess Kate has been spotted in the designer gown on multiple occasions in the past, but for Trooping the Colour she elevated the look with a statement monochrome bow and a Philip Treacy hat in the same colour scheme.

It was one particular detail that got the world talking the most however, as Kate's outfit featured a very special tribute.

The nod in question related to her jewellery, with the Princess of Wales sporting an Irish Guards Regimental brooch - a meaningful reference to her role as colonel.

Princess Kate spoke recently about her pride in her role as colonel, sending a touching letter to the Irish Guards to apologise for not being there in person at this year's Colonel's Review.

"Being your Colonel remains an honour and I'm very sorry that I'm unable to make the salute at this year's Colonel's Review," read part of her sweet letter. "Please pass on my apologies to the whole regiment. I do hope that I'm able to represent you all once again very soon. Please send my very best wishes and good luck to all involved."

The Irish Guards, who shared a reading of the letter online, explained that they were "deeply touched to receive a letter from [their] Colonel."

"We continue to wish Her Royal Highness well in her recovery and send Her our very best wishes," their message continued.

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return in a permanent capacity, but she has explained that she hopes to attend several royal engagements this summer.

We will continue to update this story.