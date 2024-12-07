Princess Kate has released an emotional message following her return to duty

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this season, returning to royal duty following her cancer diagnosis and recovery earlier this year. And this weekend was no exception as the 42-year-old mother of three returned to host her annual carol service, 'Together at Christmas'.

The concert - held at Westminster Abbey, was Princess Kate's fourth annual Christmas service, with her theme this year being a personal one - "the importance of love and empathy, and how much we need each other, especially in the most difficult times of our lives."

The Princess of Wales' appearance at the service was her most major to date since her cancer diagnosis, with experts referring to the event as "her baby".

In fact, from the programme preparation to welcoming attendees and performers, Princess Kate assumed a full-on hosting role - supported by husband Prince William and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

And in a special gesture, the Princess of Wales even wrote a personal letter about "the importance of love, empathy and how much we need one another in the most difficult times" to give to guests at the service.

"An evening to come together and celebrate this festive season as the Together at Christmas Carol Service returns to Westminster Abbey," the Prince and Princess of Wales posted to Instagram.

"Shining a light on individuals from all over the UK who have shown love, kindness and empathy towards others in their communities. Looking forward to sharing it with you all on @ITV and @itvxofficial this Christmas Eve!"

And following the successful service, Princess Kate commemorated the event with a sweet video, captioning it with an emotional message.

"A wonderful time spent together with friends, family and those who make a real difference to the people around them," read her message. "This year’s Together at Christmas Carol Service celebrated individuals who have inspired, counselled, comforted, and above all else shown that love is the greatest gift we can receive. Thank you for all you do!"

