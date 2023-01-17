Prince William keeps his silence on Harry's claims during solo engagement

It looks like Prince William will not be addressing Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, in the near future.

The Prince of Wales stepped out for a solo engagement today, 17 January, and upheld the Royal Family's stance so far — that is, not to mention Harry in public nor answer any questions about the contents of his book.

For this engagement, William was in Slough, which is just 10 minutes away from his new home in Windsor.

Royal editor Matt Wilkinson shared footage of the royal on Twitter, with the caption: "The Prince of Wales is at Together as One in Slough, Berks., which is celebrating its 25th birthday. It was founded in response to incidents of gang violence between young people from Asian backgrounds in Slough in the late 1990s"

While visiting the charity, William participated in the Global Grub cooking programme, which teaches young carers to prepare balanced meals, according to the Daily Mail.

In the video shared by Matt, the royal is wearing an apron and talking to teenagers who are also wearing aprons. They are in a kitchen and preparing chicken teriyaki.

At one point during the event, William explained: "I do a bit of cooking, not much though. Catherine’s very good though."

He added: "I do a mean steak. My sauces come out quite dry or lumpy — I've got to work on those!"

Although William appeared in good spirits during his visit, his younger brother Prince Harry's explosive revelations are likely to have rattled him. Harry notably called William his "archnemesis" in Spare, and much of the memoir described the brothers' difficult relationship throughout their lives.

Although William appeared in good spirits during his visit, his younger brother Prince Harry's explosive revelations are likely to have rattled him. Harry notably called William his "archnemesis" in Spare, and much of the memoir described the brothers' difficult relationship throughout their lives.

"The quote I used yesterday was 'he's burning inside,'" royal expert Roya Nikkhah previously said. "That is how he's feeling. He's chosen not to go toe-to-toe with his brother and not retaliate, it's not what he does."

She went on: "He's devastated that so much personal stuff has come out, particularly given my understanding of what he knows about his brother, his experiences with his brother, how he looked after him. But I think that he feels very strongly that it's just not right to come out and go 'No, this didn't happen, that happened in a different way.' That's not how he rolls."