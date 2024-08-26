Princess Kate's treatment will reportedly "continue beyond the summer"

The Princess of Wales has made a gradual return to public life after a break from royal duties for the most part of 2024.

Princess Kate confirmed her cancer diagnosis earlier this year, retreating from public life in the months after to focus on her recovery in private.

And while the 42-year-old mother of three has explained that she is "not out of the woods", she is said to be making "good progress", attending both the Trooping the Colour parade and the Wimbledon Gentleman's Singles Final this summer.

With Princess Kate gradually increasing her public appearances - even spotted in Balmoral with the rest of the Mountbatten-Windsors over the weekend, members of the public are starting to speculate about the date of her permanent return.

However, according to royal experts, we could be waiting a long time, with the Princess of Wales' treatment ongoing, and predictions that she will continue to "live under the radar" until it is finished.

“We are not there yet,” a source explained to the Daily Mail of Princess Kate's return, with reports that her preventative treatment and recovery process could continue "beyond" summer and "for many months to come".

“When we last heard from her ahead of Trooping the Colour, she said her treatment was going on into the summer and that’s what’s happening. It’s been a rough, rough time, a really difficult year for the entire family. And as she herself said, she is not out of the woods yet.”

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty," the Princess of Wales announced in a public statement earlier this year. "Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"I have been blown away by all the kind messages of support and encouragement over the last couple of months," she continued. "It really has made the world of difference to William and me, and has helped us both through some of the harder times.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding," she later added. "And to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

We will continue to update this story.