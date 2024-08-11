The Princess of Wales is the most talked-about woman in the world, particularly this summer, with Princess Kate returning to public duty.

The 42-year-old mother of three has taken a temporary step back from her role in 2024 to focus on her recovery, confirming her cancer diagnosis earlier this year. And since her soft return to duty in June, she has been all anyone can talk about.

This is something royal commentator Robert Jobson has opened up about in his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, recounting Princess Kate's life from childhood to her position now, as one of the leaders of the royal family.

"She wasn't born into royalty, she's had to adapt," Jobson explained of the Princess of Wales. "So she's somebody who connects with the people and I think that's very important now for the royal family going forwards."

It was Jobson's recent words about Princess Kate as a mother that really made headlines, as he reported that raising her children was the one part of royal life where Kate really puts her foot down.

In fact, the royal expert reported that the Princess of Wales has previously stood her ground on her children's upbringing with senior members of the royal family.

“With her children, she made it very clear to both the late Queen and to the Prince of Wales, as he was - now the King - that she's not going to be rushed into doing things that she doesn't necessarily want to do," Jobson explained in a recent interview with HELLO!.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“That takes quite a lot of courage, because you're in a very alien world," he continued. "But I think she realises that she only has one shot at this. She's got three young children, and they have to come first."

We will continue to update this story.

Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography is available to buy now.