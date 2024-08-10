Royal experts explain how Princess Kate has made the Wales family home a “safe haven” 

The Wales family has been front and centre this summer, with the Princess of Wales returning to public duty after a leave of absence following her cancer diagnosis.

Princess Kate announced the news of her diagnosis earlier this year, asking for “time, space and privacy” as she completes her treatment. And while the Princess of Wales is still “not out of the woods”, she is said to be making good progress.

The main focus for the mother of three amid her recovery has reportedly been her children, with royal experts crediting Princess Kate for protecting George, Charlotte and Louis throughout her illness.

“[Princess Kate] has been determined to make sure her children's home life is not disrupted,” a royal source told the Daily Mail of the Wales family’s turbulent 2024, with their daily activities and routines staying as "normal as possible."

"Catherine is very, very natural - she keeps the family down to earth,” the source explained. “Home is a safe haven. In a bid to keep things functioning as smoothly as possible she has been keen for everything to carry on as normal for the children.

"The children are still expected to do their chores and to muck in at home," the source continued. “I think it would surprise people to see how ordinary things are at home.”

Royal expert Jennie Bond also opened up about Prince William and Princess Kate’s refreshing parenting style recently, reporting that they had actually reset the royal standard.

"They can't change their destiny, but they don't have to confront it just yet except on special occasions," Bond explained to OK! Magazine. "So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right. The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don't have to be in the public eye very often - there will be time enough for that."

We will continue to update this story.