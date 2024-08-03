Royal experts describe the Princess of Wales as "an enigma"

The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world - something that has only increased since her return to public duty following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

The 42-year-old mother of three took a temporary break from duties in 2024 to recover privately with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, returning to the spotlight in June. And with Princess Kate now back in the public eye, the public interest in her (and her life behind closed palace doors) has unsurprisingly reached new heights.

This is something royal author Robert Jobson opened up about recently, describing the Princess of Wales as "an enigma". And with his new book, Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography, hitting shelves this month, he has explained that part of his inspiration was to help people understand the woman that is the Princess of Wales.

"I think she was really an enigma before to a lot of people, so I tried with this book to sort of spell her life story from when she was a little kid all the way through," explained Jobson. "She's just a very warm and likeable person, that's what comes across in the book, but she's somebody who's also smart and resilient too."

Jobson also went on to highlight how crucial the Princess of Wales is within the fold, explaining that the past year has "drawn a lot of people to realise just how important she is to the monarchy and to the future of the royal family going forwards."

"She wasn't born into royalty, she's had to adapt," he continued. "So she's somebody who connects with the people and I think that's very important now for the royal family going forwards."

Catherine, the Princess of Wales: The Biography is available to buy now.