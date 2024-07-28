Princess Kate's sweet nickname for King Charles has been revealed, and it's lovely

The Princess of Wales has been centre stage this summer, returning to public life in a series of official appearances - her first since the news of her cancer diagnosis .

The 42-year-old mother of three was diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year, asking the public for "time, space, and privacy" while she completes her treatment.

King Charles was also diagnosed with an unspecified form of cancer in 2024, treated at the same hospital as Princess Kate during her stay. And as a result, the pair is said to have got very close, bonding during their shared recovery.

The monarch has reportedly been one of the Princess of Wales' biggest supporters throughout her recovery, referring to her regularly as his "beloved daughter in law". And according to experts, Kate has a sweet nickname for him too, referring to King Charles affectionately behind closed palace doors as "Grandpa".

"[The Princess of Wales] has always had a close relationship with Charles , but this has brought them so much closer," a friend of the royal family reported via Vanity Fair . “Charles adores Kate and has so much respect for her and the courage she has shown in all of this.

"He was fully behind her recording [her health announcement in March]," the source continued. "He has been buoyed by the many messages of support he has received and he knew that Kate would get the same support from the public."

According to royal biographer Christopher Andersen, via OK! , King Charles is also making a major effort to protect Princess Kate behind the scenes, with anyone who oversteps the mark or criticises his daughter-in-law risking "being read the Riot Act".

"Other royal family members and courtiers alike know that they risk being read the Riot Act by the King if they dare utter a negative syllable about Kate," Andersen stated. "Charles has also made it clear that everyone should stand down in terms of when and how she returns to a full public schedule."

It is not known when Kate will return to her royal duties on a permanent basis, but the Princess of Wales has thanked the public for their ongoing support as she recovers.

We will continue to update this story.