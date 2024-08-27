Royal experts explain how Princess Kate is "a lot more fun" behind closed doors

The Princess of Wales is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, making her gradual return to public life this summer after confirming her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

During her recovery and in the years preceding it, Princess Kate has been credited for her strength and commitment to duty, with the Princess of Wales now considered one of the leaders within the fold.

It is a lesser known side of the Princess of Wales that is making headlines this week however, with royal experts opening up about her secret sense of humour, and revealing that the 42-year-old mother of three is actually "a lot more fun" behind closed doors.

"The reality is I have spoken to her, I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," royal author Robert Jobson explained of Princess Kate during a recent appearance on The Sun's Royal Exclusive show. "I think that she's a lot more fun than the image that is presented."

This, Jobson explained, is chiefly down to her dedication to royal duty, with Princess Kate at work when engaging with the public, adding that "[she] doesn't really like to let her guard down."

"She laughs a lot and I think anybody who laughs a lot is obviously somebody who's got that sense of humor, and someone's one with themselves, and I think she certainly is that," Jobson explained.

This is something that Prince Harry has also opened up about in the past, explaining in his 2023 memoir Spare that Princess Kate had a "heavily disguised silly side".

"I liked seeing Kate laugh", Prince Harry explained of the Princess of Wales in his book. "Better yet, I liked making her laugh. And I was quite good at it. My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side."

