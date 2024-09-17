Princess Kate will 'almost certainly' attend this crucial royal event
She's been a steady presence every year
Princess Kate recently finished chemotherapy, and royal fans were of course delighted to hear that she was on the path to recovery from cancer.
When announcing this important milestone, the Princess of Wales assured fans that she plans to attend certain public engagements in the near future, as far as her health allows. Now, one royal expert has explained two of the events we're most likely to see Kate at in the coming months.
"I think it’s almost certain we will see her on Remembrance Day, if she’s well enough," Jennie Bond told OK!.
Remembrance Day takes place in early November, and Kate has long been a steady presence during services held on the occasion to honour those who have given their lives in combat. As Colonel of the Irish Guards herself, and being married to a retired military man, the event is incredibly important to the Princess.
And there's another event we may be able to count on Kate hosting this winter.
"There are also plans for her to host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which should be a joyous occasion, and I’m sure many senior members of the Royal Family will want to support her," Jennie added.
Kate held her inaugural carol concert in 2021, and brought it back in 2022 and 2023, and it has been a firm fan favourite each time.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March, and revealed that she had finished chemotherapy just last week.
For her announcement, she shared a beautiful family video on Instagram which showed her having fun with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," Kate wrote alongside the video.
"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."
She continued: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."
Amid her recovery, Kate attended Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's final in July.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
-
We've found the perfect tool for busy creators—meet the new HUAWEI tablet that makes creating on the go a breeze
Two new exciting launches are coming from HUAWEI
By Lauren Hughes
-
Catherine claims producers told her to start 'flirty' chat on Love Is Blind UK
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
A Valentino retrospective: 10 defining moments in history
A brief look back...
By Penny Goldstone
-
Princess Kate's surprising comments about becoming Queen have resurfaced
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
How Kate's sweet photo of Louis sent an important message to royal fans
It was a way for her to communicate indirectly
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate has a 'secret code' when George, Charlotte and Louis are misbehaving
It's so simple it's genius
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Kate reportedly thinks William and Harry's feud has 'gone on long enough'
She wants to help them make up
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince William was 'completely crestfallen' about Kate's cancer diagnosis
It's been a really tough time for the royals
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry sent Kate a sweet note after her Wimbledon appearance
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Meghan Markle has 'regrets' over Royal Family feuds and 'wants to make peace' with Princess Kate
She reportedly wants to build bridges
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
This surprising royal could step in for Princess Kate if she is unable to attend Wimbledon
We may not catch a glimpse of Kate this year
By Iris Goldsztajn