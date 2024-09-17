Princess Kate will 'almost certainly' attend this crucial royal event

Catherine, Princess of Wales during the National Service of Remembrance at The Cenotaph on November 12, 2023 in London, England. Every year, members of the British Royal family join politicians, veterans and members of the public to remember those who have died in combat
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Princess Kate recently finished chemotherapy, and royal fans were of course delighted to hear that she was on the path to recovery from cancer.

When announcing this important milestone, the Princess of Wales assured fans that she plans to attend certain public engagements in the near future, as far as her health allows. Now, one royal expert has explained two of the events we're most likely to see Kate at in the coming months.

"I think it’s almost certain we will see her on Remembrance Day, if she’s well enough," Jennie Bond told OK!.

Remembrance Day takes place in early November, and Kate has long been a steady presence during services held on the occasion to honour those who have given their lives in combat. As Colonel of the Irish Guards herself, and being married to a retired military man, the event is incredibly important to the Princess.

And there's another event we may be able to count on Kate hosting this winter.

"There are also plans for her to host her annual Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey, which should be a joyous occasion, and I’m sure many senior members of the Royal Family will want to support her," Jennie added.

Kate held her inaugural carol concert in 2021, and brought it back in 2022 and 2023, and it has been a firm fan favourite each time.

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis in March, and revealed that she had finished chemotherapy just last week.

For her announcement, she shared a beautiful family video on Instagram which showed her having fun with Prince William and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," Kate wrote alongside the video.

"Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes."

She continued: "I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

Amid her recovery, Kate attended Trooping the Colour in June and the Wimbledon men's final in July.

