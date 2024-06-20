Princess Kate has the 'same emotions and fears' as anyone undergoing cancer treatment
"She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife."
Following her video announcement explaining that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales has taken a step back from royal duties and public appearances to focus on her recovery. While Kate Middleton's return to in-person engagements has been later than initially anticipated, the royal made a surprise and last minute appearance at Trooping the Colour last weekend to celebrate King Charles' summer birthday.
The evening before, Kate shared a statement announcing that she would be there and gave royal fans some insight into her health. In a post shared on social media, the Princess thanked the public for their support and explained that it has helped both her and William 'through some of the harder times'. She also touched on her recovery, stating that she is making good progress but that 'as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.'
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)
A photo posted by on
Ailsa Anderson, former Press Secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, told PEOPLE that Kate has the same 'emotions and fears' as anyone else who is also going through cancer treatment. She told the publication: "She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be."
In her statement last week, Kate shared that she still has months of treatment ahead of her, stating: "I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Travis Kelce sparks Taylor Swift engagement rumours with wedding advice
Are they? Aren't they?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The stars turned out for the opening the V&A’s new fashion exhibition
Naomi Campbell can pull a crowd - and a look
By Mischa Anouk Smith
-
Olivia Cooke has 'complicated feelings' about the 'strange' House of the Dragon age gaps
There's only a year between Cooke and one of her onscreen sons
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why William is 'determined' not to give George, Charlotte and Louis the same upbringing he had
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince William just gave an unexpected update about Princess Kate's recovery
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton 'may never come back' to her former royal role
She's currently recovering amid her cancer diagnosis
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The Palace has issued an update about Princess Kate's appearance at the next royal event
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Kate Middleton's new portrait has divided the internet
Royal fans aren't convinced
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The sweet detail you may have missed in Prince Louis' surprise birthday portrait
Adorable.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William promises to 'look after' Kate during her cancer treatment
He returned to work today and reassured royal fans
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate are 'acutely aware of problems' Charlotte and Louis face in the future
They want to ensure that their youngest children find paths that are 'meaningful and appropriate'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde