Princess Kate has the 'same emotions and fears' as anyone undergoing cancer treatment

Following her video announcement explaining that she is undergoing preventative chemotherapy, the Princess of Wales has taken a step back from royal duties and public appearances to focus on her recovery. While Kate Middleton's return to in-person engagements has been later than initially anticipated, the royal made a surprise and last minute appearance at Trooping the Colour last weekend to celebrate King Charles' summer birthday.

The evening before, Kate shared a statement announcing that she would be there and gave royal fans some insight into her health. In a post shared on social media, the Princess thanked the public for their support and explained that it has helped both her and William 'through some of the harder times'. She also touched on her recovery, stating that she is making good progress but that 'as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.'

Ailsa Anderson, former Press Secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth II, told PEOPLE that Kate has the same 'emotions and fears' as anyone else who is also going through cancer treatment. She told the publication: "She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be."

In her statement last week, Kate shared that she still has months of treatment ahead of her, stating: "I am not out of the woods yet. I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal."