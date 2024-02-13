The telling sign that Princess Kate is making 'steady recovery' after surgery

The Duchess of Cambridge and The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood Visit Denmark - Day Two
Iris Goldsztajn
By Iris Goldsztajn
published

Amid her recovery from surgery, Princess Kate has made her way up to Norfolk to stay at Anmer Hall for hers and Prince William's children's half-term break.

Many commentators have taken this development as a sign that the Princess of Wales' health is improving, including royal expert Jennie Bond.

"Windsor is lovely, and they have a beautiful house, of course. But it’s also on the Heathrow flight path and that can be very intrusive. William and Kate find all they want as a family in the wide open spaces that Norfolk offers," Jennie told OK!.

"They also have quite a few friends who live there like the Marquess and Marchioness of Cholmondeley [AKA Rose Hanbury], so they can have a bit of fun."

As for what this trip means about Kate's progress, Jennie continued: "I think it’s very encouraging that Kate has been well enough to make the trip to Sandringham. It shows that she is making a steady recovery. Also, the change will probably be most welcome... the same four walls must get a bit tedious when you are recuperating as she is."

A royal family insider also reinforced Jennie's argument this week, saying: "Catherine is recovering well. She was looking forward to a change of scene and will be able to take it easy in Norfolk while the children let off steam with William."

In mid-January, Kensington Palace revealed that the Princess had undergone an unspecified abdominal surgery, which went well. However, she is not expected to resume her royal duties until after Easter.

Unfortunately, it has been quite a difficult time for the royals recently, with King Charles also revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Amid all this, royal author Robert Jobson has claimed that "William has certainly realised this and the weight of the world is on his shoulders."

Hoping everyone gets through these difficult times as smoothly as possible.

