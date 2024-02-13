Prince William has 'the weight of the world on his shoulders' amid King's cancer diagnosis

A lot is happening right now

Prince William, Prince of Wales and King Charles III walk behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Prince William isn't having an easy time of late.

With his wife Princess Kate still recovering from surgery and his father King Charles recently diagnosed with cancer, his children's half-term break likely won't feel like the relaxing and carefree time it might have been in the past.

In particular, as the heir to the thron, the Prince of Wales will need to step in for his dad much more than when the King is well, and will need to help keep morale high among both his entourage and the British public.

"I think William has certainly realised this and the weight of the world is on his shoulders. He's going to be the King at some stage," noted royal author Robert Jobson, speaking to Hello!.

"The expectation is on William's shoulders and he must be feeling rather like Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth when she was 25, suddenly being catapulted into this job which becomes all consuming."

William's late grandmother the Queen became monarch at a young age, and reigned until her death at the age of 96.

Of course, William will not be stepping into his role as King for the time being, but his father's illness will show him a glimpse into the responsibilities that position entails.

As for the King, he issued a new message of thanks to royal fans over the weekend.

"I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days," Charles wrote.

"As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.

"It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience."

