Princess Kate popped up in the background of an adorable Middleton family photo
Dawww
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign-up to our newsletter
When James Middleton got married in 2021, his older sister Kate, the then-Duchess of Cambridge, was obviously in attendance.
However, no photos showing her at the event were released — until now.
For Mother's Day, James shared an adorable photo of himself hugging his mum Carole Middleton on his wedding day. In the photo, both are smiling brightly. He captioned it: "You make my world go around ... Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers out there and especially to this one"
Commenters were quick to point out that Kate is visible — though blurry — in the background of the picture. She's styled her long brown hair down, and looks to be wearing a puff sleeve dress in a pale colour.
"Kate and Pippa in the back," wrote one royal fan, adding a red heart emoji.
"Do I spy Kate and Pippa in the background?!" asked someone else.
In case you're getting confused, Kate, Pippa and James are the three children of Carole and Michael Middleton.
A post shared by James Middleton (@jmidy) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
James isn't the only one to have made a big deal out of Mothering Sunday, however. The Prince and Princess of Wales also shared an exclusive family photo of Kate sitting in a tree with the three Wales children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.
"Happy Mother’s Day from our family to yours," they wrote, adding a red heart emoji and crediting photographer Matt Porteous.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Meanwhile, King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla also dedicated a post to their late mothers, with a photo of the King as a toddler with Queen Elizabeth, and one of Camilla as an adult with her mother Rosalind Shand.
They captioned their poignant post: "To all mothers everywhere, and to those who may be missing their mums today, we are thinking of you and wishing you a special #MothersDay."
As you know, the King acceded to the throne just months ago, following the death of his mother the Queen at age 96.
-
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are struggling to find a house they like, apparently
Where will they live??
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Kate Middleton 'asserted her authority' over Prince William
The Princess of Wales 'wants to be perceived in a powerful way'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift said she "loves explaining to men how to apologise" during her tour
This is too funny
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
How Kate Middleton 'asserted her authority' over Prince William
The Princess of Wales 'wants to be perceived in a powerful way'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Harry asked to give a month's notice if planning to return to the UK
The Duke of Sussex's travel plans must be submitted in advance
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Charlotte and Louis will have these important roles at Charles' coronation
They'll be joining their brother George front and centre
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
William and Kate have 'terrible rows' and their marriage is 'not all sweetness' claims royal author
"It’s like a Jane Austen novel."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
The monarchy's future "rests on Kate," says Diana's former butler
Paul Burrell isn't the only one to think that
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte looks like she's great friends with mum Kate, expert says
They have a special bond
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Um, is Meghan Markle going to be an influencer now?
The evidence is stacking up
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry 'may come alone' if he accepts the invitation to King Charles' coronation
Apparently Meghan may not 'be able to be by his side'
By Jadie Troy-Pryde