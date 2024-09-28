James Middleton has given a rare update on Princess Kate's recovery as she returns to work

The Princess of Wales returned to public duty this month, following an extended break from royal duties in 2024, to focus on her cancer recovery.

And now, having completed her chemotherapy treatment, she is expected to start scaling up her public appearances, with members of the public celebrating her long-awaited return.

"As the summer comes to an end, I cannot tell you what a relief it is to have finally completed my chemotherapy treatment," the Princess of Wales announced in a health update. "The last nine months have been incredibly tough for us as a family. Life as you know it can change in an instant and we have had to find a way to navigate the stormy waters and road unknown.

"Doing what I can to stay cancer free is now my focus," she later continued. "Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes. I am however looking forward to being back at work and undertaking a few more public engagements in the coming months when I can."

This week, it was an update from her brother James Middleton that got the world talking, as the 37-year-old took part in an NBC News interview to discuss his new book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life.

When asked about his sister's recovery during the conversation with Kelly Cobiella, Middleton issued a brief update in response.

"She’s doing OK," he explained. "It’s not for me to share on her behalf, you know, how everything’s going. But she’s getting all the right support and focus that she needs. And like anything, it takes time to process."

Middleton also opened up about his Instagram tribute to his sister in the interview, posting a childhood snap of the pair in March, after the news of Princess Kate's diagnosis.

“Over the years, we have climbed many mountains together," read the caption. "As a family, we will climb this one with you too.”

Opening up about the post in the NBC News interview, Middleton reflected: "I like the metaphor of climbing a mountain. It’s something that we’ve done as a family all of our lives. And you have to respect a mountain."

Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life by James Middleton is out now.