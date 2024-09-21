James Middleton has revealed the sweet way Princess Kate told her family she was engaged

The Prince and Princess of Wales are undoubtedly the most talked-about couple in the world, particularly this month following their return to public life.

The royal couple took a temporary step back from the limelight earlier this year, following Princess Kate’ cancer diagnosis. However, now having completed her chemotherapy treatment, the 42-year-old mother of three has started her soft return, with the Wales family releasing a moving family video to announce the news.

This week, it was the Prince and Princess of Wales’ earlier relationship that got the world talking, with the pair dating on and off for almost a decade before their 2010 engagement.

News of their engagement was announced to the world on 16th November 2010, but in his upcoming memoir, Princess Kate’s brother James Middleton reportedly recalls the sweet way his family were told in advance.

Yes, in a segment of his upcoming memoir, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, published in The Daily Mail, the 37-year-old reflects on the exciting moment, revealing how they had to keep their reactions under the radar until the news was public.

"Catherine, Pippa and I go out for a walk with Ella and Tilly to our local pub in a village close to Bucklebury,” read the passage. “We sit in a corner, chattering quietly. Catherine whispers the news and says it will become public in the next day or so."

Middleton continued: “Pippa and I want to be visibly excited, but we have to tamp down our emotions so no one suspects a thing. We make a quiet acknowledgement that we’ll always be there for each other, look out for one another, support each other. No matter how crazy things get."

He later continued: "I thought how lucky William was to be marrying my capable, down-to-earth big sister, and I felt absolutely reassured that they were in love."

Well, this is lovely.

Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life is set for release on 24 September 2024.