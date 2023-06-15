Princess Kate just high-fived a whole group of young royal fans

Princess Kate isn't like a regular Princess; she's a cool Princess.

The royal was out and about today on an official engagement in Nuneaton, Warwickshire, where she visited Riversley Park Children's Centre and met with health visitors and families.

Outside the venue, the Princess of Wales met a number of children from local schools, and was filmed adorably high-fiving four of them who were standing in a row next to each other. This will be quite the claim to fame as these little ones grow up!

Royal reporter Rebecca English was with the Princess on the visit, explaining on Twitter: "The Princess of Wales is in Nuneaton meeting with health visitors taking part in a new field study, funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to support the profession to promote infant wellbeing and social and emotional development."

Rebecca shared footage of the high-fiving moment, as well as footage of Kate meeting other children who were gathered outside the Centre, including accepting a flower from two of them — a truly heart-melting sight if we ever saw one.

The Princess of Wales is in Nuneaton meeting with health visitors taking part in a new field study, funded by The Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood, which aims to support the profession to promote infant wellbeing and social and emotional development. pic.twitter.com/FDw3QSSu6kJune 15, 2023 See more

But that's not where the adorable moments stopped during Kate's Nuneaton visit.

While she was leading a discussion, the Princess was interrupted by a burping baby. When she realised what had happened, Kate and the group started giggling and she told the burping child: "Well done you!"

Rebecca also shared footage from this lovely scene.

Princess Kate is known for her natural ability to connect with young children — which of course means that she's also a wonderful parent to her own little ones, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

As such, it makes a whole lot of sense that Kate focuses the bulk of her work as a senior royal on early childhood development, including launching the incredible Shaping Us campaign with her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood earlier this year.