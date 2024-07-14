The Princess of Wales announces that it's "great to be back" in a sweet message

The Princess of Wales has been front and centre this weekend, attending the Wimbledon Gentleman's Singles Final in her second public appearance of the year.

The 42-year-old mother of three has taken a step back from royal duties in 2024 to focus on her recovery amid her cancer diagnosis . And while Princess Kate's treatment is still ongoing, she is reported to be making “good progress" , hoping to attend several engagements in the coming months.

Her grand return to royal life has been celebrated by members of the public, with Princess Kate receiving a standing ovation as she walked into Wimbledon's Centre Court, accompanied by Pippa Middleton and Princess Charlotte.

The trio watched the Carlos Alcaraz - Novak Djokovic match from the royal box, with Princess Kate, Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, presenting the champions with their trophies post-match.

"It’s been very much part of my family growing up," the Princess of Wales explained of her love of Wimbledon in BBC documentary, Sue Barker: Our Wimbledon. "It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters... it inspired me, when I was younger, to get involved in the game...Wimbledon still looks as amazing as it did as I remember it as a youngster."

Making her excitement to return to the sporting event known, Princess Kate took to social media to mark the occasion with a personal Instagram post.

"Great to be back at Wimbledon," the Princess of Wales captioned a series of photographs of her and Princess Charlotte from the day. "There's nothing quite like The Championships".

Fans and followers of the Princess of Wales certainly agreed, with the post raking in over 500k likes, and supportive comments in their thousands.

"It's so great to see you back," one follower commented. "And due to the standing ovations, I would say everyone thinks so."

"So wonderful to see you looking healthy and beautiful," posted another. "Welcome back, Princess Catherine and Princess Charlotte!"

It is not known when the Princess of Wales will return to work in a permanent capacity, but she has thanked the public for their "continued understanding" and for those "who have so bravely shared [their] stories" with her.

We will continue to update this story.