Princess Kate’s words about the “daunting prospect” of becoming a royal are going viral

The Princess of Wales is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And as she returns to royal duty following her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy treatment, the future Queen has emerged as one of the leaders within the fold.

"Kate is a natural leader who has a magnificent ability to remain composed, even during the most challenging situations," one source previously told Us Weekly.

And amid the past few turbulent years for the Mountbatten-Windsors, it is the 42-year-old mother of three who has been named a "pillar of strength", and credited with keeping the royal family afloat.

It is hard to think of a time when Kate Middleton wasn't a royal family member - particularly given her pivotal role now as one of the firm's "leaders". But of course Kate only joined the family on an official level in 2010, after the now Prince and Princess of Wales announced their engagement.

It was Princess Kate's 2010 comments about becoming a royal that made headlines this week, as a segment of their engagement interview resurfaced on TikTok.

The interview was Kate and William's first as a couple, seeing the pair sit down to talk with press at St James' Palace on November 16 2010.

"As William's wife you're going to be a member of the royal family. How do you feel about that?", a member of the press asked Princess Kate, who was 28 years old at the time.

"It's quite a daunting prospect," she replied. "But hopefully I'll take it in my stride, and William's a great teacher so hopefully he'll be able to help me along the way.

"I'm really looking forward to spending my time with William," she added in a touching moment, to which Prince William joked: "She's very good at flattery."

