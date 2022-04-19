Princess Eugenie’s son August takes first steps and the photos are adorable

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

It was a very productive Easter weekend for the royal little one

A child’s first toddle is a special moment for any mum, but it’s not often that the moment is captured on camera. Princess Eugenie was lucky enough to snap her son August’s first steps as they happened over the long weekend. And, lucky for us, she shared the photos straight to her Instagram.

The Queen‘s granddaughter captured her one year old walking unsteadily through a field of daffodils and posted it to her stories with the caption ‘Happy Easter’.

In another image Eugenie is sat on the floor opposite her husband, Jack, whilst their son took his first steps between their open arms. Cuteness overload.

The adorable snap shows Princess Eugenie in a comfy tracksuit with rainbows on them, perfect for chasing a toddler. Her son is also impeccably dressed in a blue cable knit jumper, green khakis and Nike trainers. Honestly, August is providing us with spring fashion inspiration.

What a way to make a family weekend? Princess Beatrice, the Cambridges and all of their children witnessed the 14-month-old’s monumental first steps. The whole family travelled to Windsor Castle to spend Easter with the Queen.

The royals had a busy week attending the Maundy Service on Thursday and the annual Easter Sunday service. The monarch did not attend either of the events, adding to worries that she may miss platinum jubilee events this summer.

True to tradition, the family made their way back to Windsor Castle after the service at St George’s Chapel to their usual four course meal including classic roast lamb. On top of their usual commitments, the family are also thought to have put on an Easter egg hunt for the young royals.

How sweet!