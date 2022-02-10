Princess Eugenie has broken her silence to mark a very special occasion 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Her baby August has reached a new milestone

Princess Eugenie shared some adorable photos of her son August on Wednesday to celebrate his first birthday.

“Happy 1st Birthday to our little hero Augie,” she wrote in the Instagram post. “You are such a special soul that brightens every room with your smile and wave. You have made us so very proud. We love you!”

Her message sits underneath two photos, including a discrete snap of her son while playing at a baby group. The other photo shows her family of three smiling on a skiing holiday together.

As one of few members of her family with a personal Instagram account, it’s a rare treat to see glimpses of royal life behind the scenes.

Videos you may like:

The Princess’ last update was a reflective post on 1 January, where she wrote about the highs and lows of the previous year. While August was born in 2021, it was also the year that Eugenie lost her grandfather, Prince Philip, and her father-in-law, George Brooksbank.

The post includes a carousel of snaps of Eugenie with husband Jack Brooksbank and baby August, as well as a photo of her grandparents the Queen and the late Prince Philip.

“Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye 2021,” she wrote. “A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts.”

Eugenie named her firstborn — August Philip Hawke Brooksbank in full — after his great-grandfather Prince Philip, and two of his five-times great-grandfathers, Reverend Edward Hawke Brooksbank and Prince Albert, whose given names included Augustus.

Last year, she treated fans to a cute photo of August enjoying his first Halloween, and another of the baby next to an elephant statue in Green Park. We look forward to seeing more updates about the royal toddler in 2022.