This Christmas is set to be a particularly important one for the couple...

Following reports last week that Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank had moved out of Frogmore Cottage – the former residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle – after just six short weeks, the couple are looking towards some very exciting times ahead.

Eugenie and Jack are set to welcome their first child in early 2021, making this Christmas a very significant one for them: because it will be the last time they celebrate the festive season together before becoming parents.

It hasn’t been confirmed where the royal couple will be spending Christmas, but sources have alleged that Eugenie and Jack are back residing at Kensington Palace following their very brief stay at Frogmore Cottage.

Frogmore, a historic Grade II listed building in Windsor, was given a £2.4 million renovation by Harry and Meghan before they swapped their senior royal roles for a quieter life in Santa Barbara, California.

But shortly after it was reported that Eugenie had taken up residence in the cottage, reports emerged that she and Jack had moved out again – prompting royal fans to wonder, ‘Why does no one want to live in Frogmore Cottage?’.

But with Eugenie working as a director at Mayfair art gallery Hauser & Wirth, and Jack as a businessman in the hospitality sector, it’s likely that the couple’s work commitments are keeping them in the capital.

But Eugenie and Jack aren’t the only royals marking an important milestone this festive season: Eugenie’s older sister Princess Beatrice is also set to mark her first Christmas as a newlywed with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice and Edo tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony in Windsor back in July, with their closest friends and family – including the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh – in attendance.

The Queen and Prince Philip have a very significant year of their own on the horizon, too – as they prepare to welcome not one, but two great-grandchildren into the family in 2021. While Eugenie and Jack welcome their first, Mike and Zara Tindall are thought to be expecting their third child in the spring.