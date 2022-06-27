This member of the royal family is following in Harry’s footsteps and leaving the UK

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior members of the royal family in early 2020, and shortly after announcing their decision to the world they moved to the US. They currently live in Montecito, California with their two children, three year old Archie Harrison and one year old Lilibet Diana, and during an interview with Oprah last year said that they were ‘thriving’ following the move.

And it seems that another member of the royal family is following suit and leaving the UK very soon.

Princess Eugenie will be relocating to Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbanks, and their one year old son, August. The family of three will reportedly be heading to Comporta, which is located on the Portuguese coast, as Jack has taken a new job at CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club.

Jack is an ambassador for Casamigos, a tequila brand founded by George Clooney and property businessman Mike Meldman, who also owns the exclusive club. The job will see him working in the marketing, sales and promotion team for the Discovery Land Company and the luxury resort will have 300 homes and boasts a spa, enormous golf course and equestrian centre, as well as unparalleled views of the ocean – with price tags starting at around £3.6 million.

The CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club also has 700 acres of land, access to a mile-long private beach, sporting facilities and bars and restaurants.

Earlier this month, a source told the Express: ‘Jack will spend some of the time in Portugal and some of the time here. Eugenie will want to be with him.’

It is unclear how long Eugenie and Jack intend to stay in Portugal and how they’ll be splitting their time between London and Comporta. But is the idea of spending the summer in the sunshine piquing our getaway envy?

Absolutely.