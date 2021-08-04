Princess Eugenie’s sweet childhood nickname is going viral

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The royal family is undoubtedly the most talked-about family in the world, with the Mountbatten-Windsors never failing to make viral news.

This past year, it has been all about Princess Eugenie, who announced to the world earlier this year that she and her husband Jack Brooksbank had welcomed a baby, and being millennials, they did it with an Instagram post.

It came as a surprise to no one therefore that Princess Eugenie also released her son’s first official portraits in a similarly millennial way, posting a photograph of herself and Jack with their newborn to Instagram, and announcing his name themselves.

‘We wanted to introduce you to August Philip Hawke Brooksbank,’ captioned the Instagram post. ‘Thank you for so many wonderful messages. Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can’t express. We are excited to be able to share these photos with you.⁣’

⁣

‘[Photo taken] by our wonderful midwife. Thank you to the wonderful essential workers including our midwife who came to discharge our boy.’

This week, Princess Eugenie and baby August made headlines as Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, opened up about her family while promoting her first book, Her Heart For A Compass.

‘Well, baby August is phenomenal,’ Sarah told HELLO!. ‘He’s a very strong little chap, August thinks I’m hysterical. And it’s so funny when I look at him because I make him laugh, and he goes all shy and flirts with me. Just shows you: boys. Boys!’

She later continued: ‘I’m very proud of Eugenie – and Jack because they’re very good parents and, as any new parents out there know, it’s very challenging, isn’t it? And they worry so much about the night duty and getting it right, and are they good enough? And are they getting it right? And Eugenie is really a great mother so I’m very proud of her.’

One of the most-talked about parts of the interview however centred around a photograph of the Duchess of York on a swing, engraved with Princess Eugenie’s childhood nickname, ‘Euge’.

Well, that’s lovely.

Her Heart For A Compass is out this week.