Why protestors gathered ahead of Prince William and Kate Middleton’s arrival in Jamaica

Prince William and Kate Middleton landed in Jamaica yesterday as part of an official eight day tour of the Caribbean.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spent time in Belize, where they visited ancient Mayan ruins, headed to a jungle training facility and learnt about chocolate making at a cacao farm. William also made a rare comment about his brother, Prince Harry, who also visited the country in 2012.

However, their arrival in Jamaica has been met with criticism from some, with talks from politicians and citizens in recent years suggesting that the island should become a republic and remove the Queen as head of state.

Protesters had gathered in Kingston outside of the British High Commission earlier this week ahead of their visit, calling for the monarchy to apologise for their history of colonialism and make slavery reparations.

A source close to the royals said that William was aware of the protests, and the Duke is expected to acknowledge the issues during a dinner this evening hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica.

According to BAZAAR, Jamaica will begin the process of removing the Queen as head of state after the Cambridge’s tour – following in the footsteps of Barbados which became a republic in November – with hopes that it will be complete by their 60th Independence Day on 6th August.

A senior government official told the publication: ‘It’s a long and arduous process, but having already put the wheels in motion, it will be full steam ahead in the coming weeks and months.’

The royal couple are set to travel to the Bahamas on Thursday, before heading back to the UK.