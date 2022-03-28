Prince Charles wrote an emotional Mother’s Day message to the Queen 

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Duke’s 1.5 million Instagram fans loved this display of affection for his mother

Almost a year after the death of his father the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Charles paid tribute to Mother’s Day with a touching message to the Queen.

The Prince of Wales posted two photos to the Clarence House Instagram account. The first photo shows Charles standing with the Queen in a beautiful garden, both wearing buttoned up winter coats and big smiles on their faces.

The second is an older photograph taken of Charles’ wife, Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, with her own mother, Rosalind Shand.

Underneath the images, the caption reads: “On Mothering Sunday, we celebrate all the Mothers in our lives and are thinking of those who cannot be with their Mothers today.”

One fan comments: “So Lovely, I love Charles, he is a lovely kind and sensitive human being and so kind to his mother.”

Another loved seeing The Duchess’ mother get a shout out, writing: “Happy Mother’s Day, lovely pic of The Duchess with her mama.”

Meanwhile, another follower shared some feedback for the Prince, adding: “It may have been nice to see a picture of Princess Diana here too!”

The post comes only days after Charles and Camilla returned from a royal tour in Ireland. The previous post on the Clarence House Instagram page pays thanks to the country’s Brú Ború cultural centre, whether the royal couple ended their trip.

A carousel of photos shows Charles and Camilla learning Irish dancing, with shots of the young musicians and dancers performing at the centre.

The Prince of Wales penned a heartfelt caption, reading: “Words often speak to the mind, but music speaks to the heart… It has been a particularly special pleasure to meet so many of the people who, building on this sense of connection, have been changing our world for the better across Ireland.”

Fans loved seeing the Prince in action. “You got some moves Prince Charles!” wrote one follower.

Another fan commented: “Love to see Prince Charles out dancing!”

The past year or so can’t have been easy for the Prince, who has not only lost his father, but is believed to be spending millions to help his disgraced brother Prince Andrew pay the settlement for Virginia Guiffre’s sex abuse case.

Let’s hope Charles gets more opportunities to let his hair down this year for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.