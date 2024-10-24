How Princess Charlotte's 'dream job' would break royal tradition

A few years ago, Princess Charlotte reportedly had a pretty good idea of what she wants to be when she grows up. Her father, Prince William, once explained that he and Princess Kate talked to their three young children "every day" about the amazing work done by the NHS, and it is said to have inspired their daughter.

Similarly, one insider told Australian publication New Idea that Charlotte has expressed interest in becoming a nurse, with the source saying: "She’s obviously just a little kid but still, Wills and Kate swelled with pride. She’s such a caring little girl who also knows what she wants, so they wouldn’t be surprised if she does take on nursing as one of her big causes when she’s older."

Speaking to Fabulous, royal expert Ingrid Seward commented: "Princess Charlotte would make a lovely nurse. She is also caring. Her mother’s cancer diagnosis has probably encouraged her to want to be just like the lovely nurses who have helped look after her mum."

For Ingrid, the possibility of Charlotte having a normal job could work wonders for the Royal Family's image. While it has been reported that William and Kate have already worked out Charlotte and Louis' future roles, the expert added: "Imagine the second in line to the throne, instead of being a spare, having a nursing career even if it were just for a few years. It would make her a princess for the people like her grandmother Diana. William and Catherine are bringing up their kids to be down to earth without the entitlement of many previous royal children."

It's clear that William and Kate have instilled a deep respect for medical workers in their kids. For example, at the height of COVID, the family of five famously appeared on their doorstep in Norfolk to clap for the NHS along with the rest of the country. William also formerly worked as an air ambulance pilot, which means he helped care for many people in need of medical attention.

It's unclear whether Charlotte will take on a regular job or be a working royal when she grows up, given her grandpa King Charles' vision for a slimmed-down monarchy. We'll have to wait and see!

