Charlotte and Louis' royal future has already been decided by William and Kate

When it comes to the Wales' three children, their paths are expected to go in different directions very soon. As Prince George approaches his teenage years, many insiders have spoken about the rules that will soon apply to him as he prepares for his future role as King, and how it will impact his relationships with Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

According to some royal insiders, the Prince and Princess of Wales are 'acutely' aware of the challenges it may pose, particularly in the wake of Prince Harry's autobiography Spare where he detailed his experience of being the second-born after an heir. In fact, Harry even went on to express concerns that Charlotte and Louis may 'end up like him'.

Royal expert Jennie Bond spoke to The Mirror about the family dynamic, and how William and Kate are planning for Charlotte and Louis' royal futures now to ensure that they never feel any less than their older brother. She explained: "They have already shown that they have a different and modern attitude to bringing up royal children and I'm sure they will do everything to make Charlotte and Louis feel every bit as special, loved and valued as George."

She added that the Wales' could encourage Louis to take on roles within the military, following in the footsteps of both his father, who served in the RAF, and his uncle Harry, who served in the army for a decade.

As for Charlotte's royal future, another royal expert Katie Nicholl told Vanity Fair's Dynasty podcast last year that no one at the Palace wants 'the next generation to suffer in the way that Harry has suffered'. She said: "William and Kate are channelling everything they can into raising their children with that understanding of who they are as royals and as just ordinary children too. Of course, it does open up the question of the next spare, of Princess Charlotte. And I'm sure that William and Kate have that all worked out."