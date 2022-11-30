Princess Charlotte may be receiving a new royal title in a sweet nod to the late Queen

Princess Charlotte may have a new title in the near future, and it's very special.

Yes, Princess Charlotte may only be seven years old, but she is already third in line to the throne and according to sources, King Charles III could be honouring the young royal in a tribute to his late mother.

With King Charles III as monarch, William and Kate's titles have changed (opens in new tab)to the Prince and Princess of Wales, something that has had a knock-on effect to their children's titles too.

Their only daughter, Princess Charlotte, is currently known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Wales. But it is thought that King Charles may choose to make Charlotte the Duchess of Edinburgh, instead of giving the title to Prince Edward.

It would be a sweet tribute to the late Queen, to honour Princess Charlotte with the title Duchess of Edinburgh - the title which Queen Elizabeth II held before her marriage to Prince Philip. (opens in new tab)

It would be a very special honour for Princess Charlotte, as the third in line to the throne and according to inside sources, the real leader of the royal family (opens in new tab). Currently, the first in line to the throne is her father, Prince William, then second, her older brother, nine-year-old Prince George.

The new title would be a lovely tribute to the change in succession laws made while Queen Elizabeth II was the reigning monarch. Princess Charlotte would be the first young female royal to experience the benefit of the change in succession law; which allows girls to not be overtaken by younger brothers in the line of succession.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Updated before Prince George was born in 2013, the UK succession laws were amended to allow any future daughters of William and Kate to stay ahead in the line of succession, rather than younger brothers taking precedence.

According to the MailOnline (opens in new tab), "It would be a fitting way to remember the Queen – who, of course, had the title Duchess of Edinburgh – and a way for His Majesty to honour the line of succession."

A royal insider told the media outlet, "Discussions are under way, but the favoured outcome for the King is that this title ought to go to Princess Charlotte."

Speaking of the significance of this title change, the source continued, "Charlotte’s position is historically significant because she is the first female member of the Royal Family whose place in the line of succession will not be surpassed by her younger brother."

"So it is constitutionally significant that Charlotte should be given such a corresponding title, because it is not beyond the realms of possibility that she will accede the throne if, for example, Prince George does not have children."

King Charles III has had to make a fair few important decisions since he took to the throne. Recently having to decide who should be Counsellors of State in his absence. Prince Harry was not on that list and apparently, is "firmly excluded" from the royal family, according to claims by an expert (opens in new tab) .

King Charles III will spend his first Christmas as monarch (opens in new tab) in Sandringham, in honour of the late Queen's tradition.