How King Charles III will spend his first Christmas as British monarch

King Charles III is planning for his first Christmas not only as the British monarch, but without his mother Queen Elizabeth II.

The late Queen tragically passed away in September this year (opens in new tab), and the cause of death has since been confirmed as old age. (opens in new tab)

However, the loss of a loved one, and that first Christmas without them is always the toughest.

To mark the upcoming holidays the 74-year-old royal will return to royal family tradition, and spend his first Christmas as the King of England at the royal estate in Sandringham, Norfolk.

It has been reported by BBC News (opens in new tab), Charles will be joined in Norfolk over Christmas with his wife the Queen Consort - previously known as Duchess Camilla - as well as their wider family.

In previous years the Queen made a tradition of spending Christmas at Sandringham, 32 Christmases to be exact.

However, during the coronavirus pandemic the late royal spent the Yuletide at Windsor Castle, where she moved to permanently when she left Buckingham Palace.

Previous traditions has seen the entire royal family join together in attending a Christmas Day service at St. Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, and it is anticipated this year will be the same.

With his new role as monarch, Charles will be in charge of gifting not just presents to his staff, but Christmas trees too, following in the footsteps of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Every year the Queen followed a festive tradition, passed down by her father King George VI, and the unique present giving will no doubt be passed down to her son Charles to carry on. (opens in new tab)

If that wasn't generous enough, the Queen also donated trees to churches and schools in the Sandringham area, while also giving money to local charities.

The Queen reportedly bought her Christmas puddings from Tesco, so keep your eyes peeled down the aisles on your next food shop.