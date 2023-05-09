Royal fans think they saw Princess Charlotte "dabbing" at the Coronation concert

Since the Jubilee last year, we've been led to believe that Prince Louis is the cheekiest young royal, but it's looking like he might have some serious competition on that front, with his older sister Princess Charlotte.

During the Coronation concert on Sunday, which featured headliners like Katy Perry, Take That and Lionel Richie, Charlotte, 8, was caught on camera as she waited for her dad Prince William to make his speech.

In a seconds-long clip that's been shared all over social media, the young royal appears to do a "dabbing" gesture as she sees that she's on camera. She also gives us a cheeky smile as she does it, proving that she was trying her best to amuse onlookers.

The clip promptly cuts to William on stage, but royal fans had enough material to comment on anyway — and they absolutely loved it.

"Did Charlotte just hit the dab for the Prince’s Trust or am I seeing things," asked one Twitter user.

"Did princess Charlotte just…dab?" asked another bewildered person.

We won't lie, we're also not quite sure what possessed the little girl to make the gesture, but that doesn't stop us from being utterly delighted that she did.

The next day, as Charlotte went with her siblings and parents to a Scout Hut in Slough for The Big Help Out, she was spotted in another funny and lighthearted ordeal.

Charlotte and her brothers George and Louis roasted marshmallows for s'mores, and she unfortunately lost one of her sweets when it slipped out from her chocolate and biscuit sandwich (via OK!).

But true to form, Charlotte wasn't going to let that small mishap stand in her way, and she abided by the "three-second" or "five-second" rule to quickly pick up the fallen marshmallow and gobble it up.

Princess Charlotte may only be 8 years old, but clearly she already knows a thing or two about making the most out of life.

