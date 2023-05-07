Is this the reason behind Prince Louis' absence at the Coronation Concert?

This weekend saw the Coronation of King Charles III, with the historic weekend seeing a three-day celebration to reign in the new monarch.

Tonight marks the Coronation Concert, seeing the newly crowned King and Queen join royal family members and members of the public to watch a star-studded live show at Windsor Castle, headlining A-list names from Lionel Richie to Katy Perry.

As the Mountbatten-Windsors took their seats in the stands however, one royal family member was notably absent.

The royal in question - Prince Louis, with commentators explaining that it was long past the five-year-old's bed time.

It is thought however that the decision might also be down to his appearance at The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert last summer, with the viral footage of Prince Louis (and the thousands of memes it inspired) reportedly concerning his parents.

From holding his hands over his ears and screaming during the traditional flyover to sticking his tongue out at mum Kate Middleton during the Platinum Party at the Palace, Prince Louis truly stole the show - and the public loved him.

This, according to royal experts, was a source of concern for Kate, who is determined to give her children a normal upbringing.

"I think Kate has to wrap some semblance of normality around [George, Charlotte and Louis], because she knows what [royal life] can do," royal expert Ingrid Seward explained, via Express.co.uk at the time. "She’s seen it; she’s been around long enough…but they’re not normal children, and I think it’s extremely hard to keep their little feet on the ground."

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have had a more gradual introduction to the spotlight, but it is thought that the world falling in love with Prince Louis so early on "is a danger Kate’s very aware of", according to Seward.

"Louis at the Jubilee became a superstar," she explained. "But that would have probably worried her a bit."

Could this have been the reason behind Prince Louis' absence at the Coronation Concert?

