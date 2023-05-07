Prince William's touching words about the late Queen Elizabeth are going viral

This weekend marked the Coronation of King Charles III, with Sunday evening seeing the highly-anticipated Coronation Concert.

A-list performers from Katy Perry to Lionel Richie took to the stage to delight an audience of 20,000 in a 90-minute extravaganza.

The highlight however was undoubtedly a surprise speech by none other than the Prince of Wales, who took to the stage to thank members of the public for their support and to pay tribute to his father, King Charles III, as well as the late Queen Elizabeth.

"A huge thank you to everyone for making this such a special evening," Prince William announced in a now-viral speech. "I want to say a few words about my father, and why I believe this weekend is so important. But don't worry, unlike Lionel [Richie], I won't go on all night long.

"As my Grandmother said when she was crowned, coronations are a declaration of our hopes for the future. And I know she's up there, fondly keeping an eye on us. She would be a proud mother."

He continued: "For all that celebrations are magnificent, at the heart of the pageantry is a simple message. Service. My father's first words on entering Westminster Abbey yesterday were a pledge of service. It was a pledge to continue to serve. Because for over 50 years, in every corner of the UK, across the Commonwealth and around the world, he has dedicated himself to serve others, both current and future generations, and those whose memory must not be neglected.

"Take the natural world. He warned us of the risks to our planet’s health long before it was an everyday issue. Or the Prince's Trust. It has supported over a million young people, many from disadvantaged backgrounds, to realise their ambitions. And, perhaps most importantly of all, my father has always understood that people of all faiths, all backgrounds, and all communities, deserve to be celebrated and supported."

Prince William's speech concluded: "Pa, we are all so proud of you. I also want to express my pride and gratitude for the millions of people who serve, in the forces, in classrooms, hospital wards and local communities. I wish I could mention you all. Your service inspires us. And tonight we celebrate you too. I commit myself to serve you all. King, Country and Commonwealth. God Save The King!"

