Princess Charlotte has reportedly had a change of heart about dad William's beard
An image consultant in the making!
Princess Charlotte felt VERY strongly about dad Prince William's beard the first time she saw it — but her opinion has reportedly softened since then.
While in South Africa in November, the Prince of Wales addressed his new facial hair in an interview, explaining: "Well, Charlotte didn't like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off. And then I grew it back" (via GB News).
As to why he grew the beard back despite his daughter apparently hating it, the royal added: "I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay."
Though William didn't go into further detail on his daughter's changing feelings about his new style, GB News spoke to hair expert Jack Miles, who owns Revyv Hair, about it all.
"Change is difficult for everyone," Jack commented. "Children don't expect change at a younger age, so with him having a beard it would had been a shock, but I think Charlotte would have been able to get over it."
Jack continued: "Normal people dye their hair, they get it cut, they grow it out and guys shave and let their beard grow so I think it's normal for Charlotte to be confused."
While Charlotte might not have been a fan of the beard initially, the rest of the world certainly was.
When William first appeared with it in an August video posted to social media, royal fans came out in droves to congratulate him on his appearance.
"William with the beard looks very good," wrote one person at the time.
"WILLIAM KEEP THE BEARD PLEEEASSE," requested another.
The Prince of Wales did in fact appear sans beard after that for a little while, but the neatly trimmed facial hair has been a staple in the last few weeks — to fans' delight and Charlotte's reluctant acceptance (we're guessing).
