Princess Charlotte has reportedly had a change of heart about dad William's beard

An image consultant in the making!

Princess Charlotte of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales, Prince George of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Princess Charlotte felt VERY strongly about dad Prince William's beard the first time she saw it — but her opinion has reportedly softened since then.

While in South Africa in November, the Prince of Wales addressed his new facial hair in an interview, explaining: "Well, Charlotte didn't like it the first time. I got floods of tears, the first one I got tears, so I had to shave it off. And then I grew it back" (via GB News).

As to why he grew the beard back despite his daughter apparently hating it, the royal added: "I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay."

Though William didn't go into further detail on his daughter's changing feelings about his new style, GB News spoke to hair expert Jack Miles, who owns Revyv Hair, about it all.

"Change is difficult for everyone," Jack commented. "Children don't expect change at a younger age, so with him having a beard it would had been a shock, but I think Charlotte would have been able to get over it."

Jack continued: "Normal people dye their hair, they get it cut, they grow it out and guys shave and let their beard grow so I think it's normal for Charlotte to be confused."

While Charlotte might not have been a fan of the beard initially, the rest of the world certainly was.

When William first appeared with it in an August video posted to social media, royal fans came out in droves to congratulate him on his appearance.

"William with the beard looks very good," wrote one person at the time.

"WILLIAM KEEP THE BEARD PLEEEASSE," requested another.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A photo posted by on

The Prince of Wales did in fact appear sans beard after that for a little while, but the neatly trimmed facial hair has been a staple in the last few weeks — to fans' delight and Charlotte's reluctant acceptance (we're guessing).

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

A photo posted by on

Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸