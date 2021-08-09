Kate Middleton shared a sweet photograph of Princess Charlotte for a very important reason

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

The Cambridges are one of the most talked-about families in the world, but while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge spend the most time in front of the cameras, it’s their children that really steal the limelight.

From Princess Charlotte’s signature sass and Prince George’s cheeky grin to Prince Louis’ love for interrupting Zoom calls, these miniature royals never fail to make news.

The Cambridges have spent the past three weeks out of the spotlight, with Kate and Wills whisking their three children off to the Isles of Scilly for a summer staycation. Now however they are back, and they are making up for lost time with the sweet social media uploads.

This weekend, the Cambridge couple posted their sweetest picture yet, uploading a beautiful photograph of Princess Charlotte holding a butterfly – and for a very important reason.

‘We wanted to share these beautiful Peacock and Red Admiral butterflies as part of Big #ButterflyCount initiative taking place across the UK,’ the Cambridge couple captioned the snap.

‘@savebutterflies are encouraging us all to count these incredible creatures because not only are they beautiful creatures to be around but they are also extremely important. Butterflies are vital parts of the ecosystem as both pollinators and components of the food chain. Hopefully you can beat last year’s total, @savebutterflies 🦋’

Well, that’s lovely.