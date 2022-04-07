Princess Charlene is rumoured to have left Monaco again

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Princess Charlene never fails to make headlines, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about women in the world.

Her health has caused the most headlines recently, with a “medical emergency” grounding her in South Africa for six months.

Princess Charlene returned to Monaco last autumn, but within days her family is reported to have staged an intervention after she was “struggling with everything”. She was admitted to a Swiss treatment facility where she remained for four months.

People reported that Princess Charlene was “receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco”, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife was suffering with “profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

“[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” Prince Albert explained at the time. “She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

Royal expert Brittani Barger opened up about it to The Express, stating: “Prince Albert said within hours they realised things were not going well. A few days later, they staged an intervention, and she underwent treatment. He said that she was exhausted and struggling with everything.”

It was confirmed last month that Princess Charlene had returned home to her husband and children where she would continue her recovery.

“In agreement with her doctors and while her recovery is on the right track, Their Serene Highnesses have agreed together that Princess Charlene can now continue her convalescence in the Principality with her husband and her children by her side,” the Princely Palace announced in a statement.

But after a series of public absences and a reported sighting, it has been rumoured that Princess Charlene has once again left Monaco.

Australia’s Who magazine reported that the Princess was seen boarding a private plane in Nice, France on 21 March.

It is not known where she was travelling or if she has returned.

The Princely Palace has not made a further statement.

We will continue to update this story.