Princess Charlene needed an intervention after “struggling with everything”

Princess Charlene is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about women in the world, and from her marriage to Prince Albert of Monaco to her days as an Olympic swimmer, she never fails to get the world talking.

Her health has caused the most headlines recently however, with the princess suffering a ‘medical emergency’, grounding her in South Africa for six months.

Princess Charlene returned home last autumn, but within days she was admitted to a treatment facility.

People reported that Princess Charlene “is receiving treatment in a facility outside of Monaco”, with Prince Albert explaining that his wife is suffering with “profound exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

“[Her return] went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” Prince Albert explained. “She was clearly exhausted, physically and emotionally. She was overwhelmed and couldn’t face official duties, life in general or even family life.”

It has now been reported that Princess Charlene’s family was forced to intervene after it was made clear that the royal “was struggling with everything”.

Royal expert Brittani Barger opened up about it to The Express, stating: “Prince Albert said within hours they realised things were not going well. A few days later, they staged an intervention, and she underwent treatment. He said that she was exhausted and struggling with everything.”

This comes after Prince Albert opened up about his wife’s treatment, explaining: “Charlene wanted this. She already knew the best thing to do was to go and have a rest and have a real medically framed treatment. And not in Monaco. For privacy reasons, it would have to be someplace outside of Monaco.”

A “friend” of Princess Charlene also spoke out recently, emphasising to Page Six that the royal was seriously ill with a physical condition rather than mentally ill, as she is seemingly being presented.

“It is unfair that she is being portrayed as having some kind of mental or emotional issue,” the source explained. “We don’t know why the palace is downplaying that she almost died in South Africa.”

They continued: “She has not been able to eat solid food in over six months because of all the surgeries she has since gone through. She has only been able to take in liquids through a straw, so she lost nearly half her body weight.”

Our thoughts are with Princess Charlene.