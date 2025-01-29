Princess Beatrice has given birth to a baby girl - and her name is adorable

Princess Beatrice has welcomed her new baby with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi!

The royal gave birth to a lovely little girl named Athena, who arrived several weeks early, as reported by Sky News. Not only is her first name incredibly sweet, but she also has Elizabeth as a middle name, in a clear reference to the late Queen Elizabeth II — her great-grandma.

According to a social media post from the Royal Family, mum and daughter are doing great, and the whole family is delighted.

Little Athena is well surrounded already, what with her big sister Sienna, who is 3, and her big brother Wolfie, 8, who is Edoardo's son with his ex Dara Huang.

Dara has previously spoken about harmoniously co-parenting with Beatrice and Edo. In an interview with Harper's Bazaar (via People), the architect said: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think, 'The more, the merrier.' I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him — because it didn’t have to be so easy."

Sharing a picture of baby Athena all swaddled up in a pink blanket, hiding her face with her tiny hand, the royals wrote:

"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are delighted to announce the safe arrival of their daughter, Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, born on Wednesday, 22nd January, at 12:57pm.

"The baby was born weighing 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

"The King and Queen, and other members of The Royal Family have all been informed and are delighted with the news.

"Princess Beatrice and Mr Mapelli Mozzi would like to thank all the staff at the hospital for their wonderful care.

"Her Royal Highness and her daughter are healthy and doing well, and the family are enjoying spending time together with Athena’s older siblings, Wolfie and Sienna."

The picture was taken by Athena's doting dad.

Beatrice announced she was pregnant with her second child this past October, via an official message on The Royal Family Instagram.

They wrote at the time: "Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."

