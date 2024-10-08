Princess Eugenie often 'rings' sister Beatrice for help with children's 'meltdowns'

She's got a great support system

Princess Beatrice of York (L) and Princess Eugenie of York attend Royal Ascot Day 1 at Ascot Racecourse on June 19, 2018 in Ascot, United Kingdom.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Iris Goldsztajn
By
published
in News

Princess Eugenie and her sister Princess Beatrice have always shared a deep bond, but it's deepened even more since both women became mothers.

Eugenie just revealed that she reaches out to Beatrice "all the time" for parenting tips, in a new interview with Hello!.

"I ring her a lot about meltdowns and what we do and this and that," the Princess explained. "When I was Instagramming that photo, I rang her, and I was like, 'What do you want me to say?' Because I always want to ask, just in case. And she said, 'Can't wait to talk about the trials and tribulations of motherhood.'"

The photo in question was one Eugenie posted after Beatrice revealed to the world that she was expecting her second child with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The caption ended up reading: "Congratulations Beabea.. So looking forward to more on this journey of motherhood together. And adding another little one to the gang.

"I couldn't find a single group shot of us, so this one from Christmas 2022 will have to do."

A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)

A photo posted by on

Speaking to Hello!, Eugenie added: "I posted about our mothering journey, because it really is like you become part of a club — a mothering club. And when your children are the same age and they're going through the same things, it's just the luckiest thing in the world… And Bea's my big sister, I talk to her about everything."

Though Eugenie is super excited about the new addition to the family, she explained that her little boys, August, 3, and Ernest, 1, don't understand they're getting a new little cousin yet.

"I think maybe Augie will see the tummy growing and realise but no, they don't get it. Just yet," Eugenie said.

Last week, Buckingham Palace officially announced that Beatrice was expecting a second child. She already shares daughter Sienna, 3, with Edoardo, and is stepmum to her husband's eldest son Wolfie, 8.

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily)

A photo posted by on

Topics
Princess Eugenie Princess Beatrice
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn
Iris Goldsztajn is a celebrity and royal news writer for Marie Claire. As a London-based freelance journalist, she writes about wellness, relationships, pop culture, beauty and more for the likes of InStyle, Women's Health, Bustle, Stylist and Red. Aside from her quasi-personal investment in celebs' comings and goings, Iris is especially interested in debunking diet culture and destigmatising mental health struggles. Previously, she was the associate editor for Her Campus, where she oversaw the style and beauty news sections, as well as producing gift guides, personal essays and celebrity interviews. There, she worked remotely from Los Angeles, after returning from a three-month stint as an editorial intern for Cosmopolitan.com in New York. As an undergraduate at the University of California, Los Angeles, she interned at goop and C California Style and served as Her Campus' national style and LGBTQ+ editor. Iris was born and raised in France by a French father and an English mother. Her Spotify Wrapped is riddled with country music and One Direction, and she can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸