Will Princess Beatrice's new baby get a royal title?
The answer is yes and no
Princess Beatrice is expecting her second child, with the fab news being announced earlier this week.
But given that this baby's famous mum is a Princess herself, it begs the question of whether they will be entitled to a royal title.
Well, according to Hello!, the answer is sadly no. This is because the kid's dad Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi wasn't given a title upon marrying his royal wife in 2020.
However, Marie Claire has previously reported that there's another way any children of Beatrice and Edo's may receive noble — if not royal — titles in the future. Indeed, Edoardo's dad Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi explained to the Daily Mail in 2020 that there are titles to be had from the Italian side of the family.
"Edoardo is the only male descendent taking the family into the next generation," Count Alessandro told the Mail. "He is a count — his wife will be a countess automatically and any of their children will be counts or nobile donna."
This is also why Beatrice's children are technically entitled to noble titles, but her younger sister Princess Eugenie's are not.
Earlier this week, Beatrice and Edo shared their happy news with the world via a lovely photo of the two of them posted to Royal Family social media.
"Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting their second child together in early spring; a sibling for Wolfie and Sienna," the caption read.
"His Majesty The King has been informed and both families are delighted with the news."
The couple welcomed baby girl Sienna in 2021, while Edoardo is dad to Wolfie, 8, whom he shares with ex Dara Huang.
Their second child together will be the newest grandchild of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who are also grandparents to Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank's sons August, 3, and Ernest, 1.
