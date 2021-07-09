Princess Beatrice and Sophie Wessex were twinning at yesterday’s Wimbledon

Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

Did someone say battle of the royal polka-dots?

It’s no secret that the Royal Family are Wimbledon fans, and while the Royal Box remained empty last year owing to the pandemic, this year, the family are making up for lost time – with everyone from Zara Tindall to Prince William offering their courtside support.

Sadly, the Duchess of Cambridge is likely to miss out on the rest of the tournament as she self-isolates after coming into contact with someone with COVID-19.

While Kate, an avid tennis fan who is a patron of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will probably be disappointed not to get to see the rest of the Wimbledon action, luckily, her cousin-in-law Princess Beatrice will be able to bring her up to speed.

Joining her aunt Sophie, Countess of Wessex, front and centre in the Royal Box yesterday, Beatrice looked chic in a puff sleeve polka-dot dress by Self-Portrait paired with oversized black sunglasses. The princess wore her hair in her signature relaxed blow-dry, and was photographed cradling her growing baby bump throughout the match.

And it’d seem that a few ‘what are you wearing?’ text messages might have been exchanged in the Royal Family Whatsapp group, because Sophie also brought out her polka-dots for the event, wearing a floaty cream maxi dress from high street favourite ME+EM.

The royal duo were also joined in the Royal Box by Beatrice’s husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice and Edo, who are expecting their first child together, are set to celebrate their first wedding anniversary in just a few weeks.

The two married last year in an intimate ceremony at Windsor Castle attended by their closest family and friends; including Beatrice’s grandfather Prince Philip, who passed away earlier this year.

Though this is their first child together, Edo also has a five-year-old son from a previous relationship.

“Her Royal Highness Princess Beatrice and Mr Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in autumn of this year,” an announcement from the palace read at the time. “The Queen has been informed and both families are delighted with the news.”

We can’t wait to meet the latest addition to the Royal Box!