The King apparently has a telling gesture he uses to signal he's bored of a conversation
You can't unsee it
Imagine if you could, like, wave your hand, or tap your shoulder during a long or otherwise awkward conversation, and someone would come and sweep you up and save you from the situation.
Well, according to one body language expert at least, King Charles doesn't need to imagine what that would be like — he seems to have a special gesture he uses when he's trying to leave a chat with someone.
“[A] move Charles tends to make quite a lot is he’ll scratch his nose," Darren Stanton claimed (via Express).
"Just like with the [late] Queen, she had a signal with her assistants, that if she had her handbag in her left hand and then switched it to her right, that meant 'get me out of here' — Charles tends to reach for his nose when he is ready to move on from a conversation."
But for Darren, boredom isn't the only emotion that has Charles making recognisable gestures. In fact, when he is feeling "stressed" or nervous, the expert believes he shows this quite plainly in his body language.
"Little key indicators are when he plays with his cufflinks or with the cuffs on his shirt and jacket. These are what are called 'pacifying gestures,' which are things we do when trying to self-reassure ourselves," Darren said.
"However, King Charles has evolved a bit over the years, he has become more confident in himself, especially since becoming King, so we tend to see these gestures less and less."
It's not the first time Darren has commented on a member of the Royal Family's growing confidence.
Recently, he compared Prince William and Princess Kate's public demeanour, saying: "Although William has indeed developed and adopted a far greater level of self-assurance over the years, he is not as confident as Kate."
And last year, Darren also claimed that on the other side of the pond, Meghan Markle has grown in confidence. He said: "I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media."
So much confidence in one family, you love to see it!
-
Prince Louis is the clear "stand-out star" among the royals these days, body language expert says
He's hilarious
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are unlikely to become full-time royals
It doesn't seem on the cards
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kim Cattrall agreed to join And Just Like That on one condition
"I just thought... I gotta push it."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Prince Louis is the clear "stand-out star" among the royals these days, body language expert says
He's hilarious
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie are unlikely to become full-time royals
It doesn't seem on the cards
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Netflix has addressed the current status of their deal with Harry and Meghan
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex partnered with the streaming service in 2020
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Kate actually got in trouble for breaking Wimbledon rules
Even the royals must abide by them!
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Prince Harry says he and Prince William "get closer every year" in resurfaced video
Watching this today is heartbreaking
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Princess Charlotte suffered an injury during Trooping the Colour but nobody noticed
Hopefully she wasn't too hurt
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
William and Kate recreated this sweet moment from 2014, and royal fans can't get enough of it
We can't unsee it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Lip reader confirms Kate's stern words to her children at the King's birthday
She was ensuring her excitable little ones were behaving!
By Jadie Troy-Pryde