The King apparently has a telling gesture he uses to signal he's bored of a conversation

Imagine if you could, like, wave your hand, or tap your shoulder during a long or otherwise awkward conversation, and someone would come and sweep you up and save you from the situation.

Well, according to one body language expert at least, King Charles doesn't need to imagine what that would be like — he seems to have a special gesture he uses when he's trying to leave a chat with someone.

“[A] move Charles tends to make quite a lot is he’ll scratch his nose," Darren Stanton claimed (via Express).

"Just like with the [late] Queen, she had a signal with her assistants, that if she had her handbag in her left hand and then switched it to her right, that meant 'get me out of here' — Charles tends to reach for his nose when he is ready to move on from a conversation."

But for Darren, boredom isn't the only emotion that has Charles making recognisable gestures. In fact, when he is feeling "stressed" or nervous, the expert believes he shows this quite plainly in his body language.

"Little key indicators are when he plays with his cufflinks or with the cuffs on his shirt and jacket. These are what are called 'pacifying gestures,' which are things we do when trying to self-reassure ourselves," Darren said.

"However, King Charles has evolved a bit over the years, he has become more confident in himself, especially since becoming King, so we tend to see these gestures less and less."

It's not the first time Darren has commented on a member of the Royal Family's growing confidence.

Recently, he compared Prince William and Princess Kate's public demeanour, saying: "Although William has indeed developed and adopted a far greater level of self-assurance over the years, he is not as confident as Kate."

And last year, Darren also claimed that on the other side of the pond, Meghan Markle has grown in confidence. He said: "I believe Meghan comes into her own when she is alone. She appears to have grown in confidence, especially during solo appearances with the media."

So much confidence in one family, you love to see it!