Prince William explains why he believes 'disappointment is a part of life'

Prince William has often opened up about what life is really like behind royal doors - whether it's how he disciplines his children or what takeaway he enjoys most with his wife, Kate Middleton.

However, the Prince of Wales has also not shied away from discussing topics like mental health and personal difficulties in the past.

William and Kate often make an effort to start conversations around mental health, and in 2016 they started the Heads Together charity alongside Prince Harry to encourage people to speak about any issues the face.

This week, William shared something that many people can relate to - and fans have found his attitude refreshing.

Speaking to legendary footballers, England Captain Harry Kane and West Ham's Declan Rice, ahead of the Qatar World Cup, he spoke about how 'disappointment is a part of life' when it comes to coping with defeat and encouraged people to get behind football, friendship and open conversations about mental health.

"You learn by playing a number of times and many other things in life that disappointment is part of life and how you handle it is crucial," William said.

"Handling some of those really disappointing England results in the past, that was hard, I found that really difficult, because again the same euphoria that we had comes crashing down," William discussed the heartbreak the team and England felt losing the final of the Euro 2020 last July.

England players were subject to racial abuse on social media following their defeat in the Euro 2020 final, something that is an ongoing concern for the upcoming games in Qatar.

A very special conversation about mental health coming tomorrow.@Copa90 @HKane @_DeclanRice pic.twitter.com/4MIwqjWMeaNovember 6, 2022 See more

William discussed the all-important friendships that he has made as a result of his passion for various sports, and how teams are "pushed together" despite "adversity."

