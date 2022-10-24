The Crown’s new season would have ‘destroyed’ the Queen

It will be released on Netflix in November

Imelda Staunton and Jonathan Pryce in The Crown season 5
(Image credit: Netflix)
Maisie Bovingdon
By Maisie Bovingdon
published

The Crown season five is set to drop next month, and it will be the last instalment of the series. 

However, the popular Netflix show has not gone down well with the royal family, with the last drop set to upset the balance even more. 

A close friend of the royal family has claimed the series is “vilifying the royal family”, and trying to “destroy” them, shortly after the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Speaking about the upcoming production to The Times, a family friend claimed: “I’m horrified by what is going on with Netflix and how they are vilifying the royal family. It is vicious. It’s as if they’re trying to destroy the royal family.”

The pal, who is believed to have shared a close friendship with the late Queen, thinks The Crown’s final series would have deeply upset Her Majesty. 

They continued: “It would have destroyed her.” 

The friend, who has remained anonymous, believes Netflix’s production could upset the balance with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, especially as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have a lucrative docu-series in the works with the platform. 

The insider believes it puts Harry in “the most invidious position”.

Harry is reportedly working on two projects with Netflix, one includes a docu-series about the Sussex family with a focus on Harry and Meghan’s “love story”, as well as a separate production on the Invictus Games. 

However, in a previous interview with James Corden, Harry - who has son Archie and daughter Lilibet with Meghan - has claimed The Crown is “loosely based on the truth”, although it is not “strictly accurate”. 

Speaking at the time, Harry shared he felt “way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing stories written about my family or my wife”.

The upcoming series is set to document major events for the royal family from 1990 to 1997, including the now King of England’s split from the late Princess Diana, her tell all Panorama interview with Martin Bashir, as well as the Queen’s Ruby Jubilee. 

The series will also capture the Princess Royal’s split from Mark Phillips, and her new romance with Timothy Laurence, as well as Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s divorce. 

The time frame of the final series will also capture the tragic death of Princess Diana in 1997.

TOPICS
Queen Elizabeth II The Crown Royal family
Maisie Bovingdon
Maisie Bovingdon

Maisie has over six years journalism experience as a writer and editor, covering Royal News, Showbiz, Lifestyle content, as well as Commerce, for print and digital publications, including Marie Claire, Hello!, Fabulous, Mail Online and Yahoo!. When she’s not scouring brands for Kate Middleton’s exact outfit – right down to her nail polish and earrings – or has her nose to the ground for celeb break ups, make ups, babies, and beauty hacks, you will find her eating her way through London’s restaurants in search of pizza and picante’s, debating whether or not she really needs yet another pair of black heeled boots, adding to her travel bucket list, and endlessly trawling through pug accounts on Instagram.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Marie Claire UK is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.