The Palace is most ‘uncomfortable’ with Harry discussing this during his court case

Prince Harry was in the UK last week as part of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers, who he alleges gathered private information via unlawful means - including phone hacking and private investigators - over a number of years.

The Duke of Sussex did not see his family while he was in the capital, with both Prince William and King Charles attending events and engagements outside of the UK around the time of his arrival.

According to reports, the King is 'frustrated' with his youngest son and it is believed that Harry will not attend Charles' official birthday celebrations this weekend.

During his testimony, Harry discussed a number of details about royal life but one insider has claimed that there are some comments in particular that will have worried the Palace.

In his witness statement, Harry discussed his personal beliefs about the British government, claiming that both the press and government are at 'rock bottom'.

He said: "On a national level as, at the moment, our country is judged globally by the state of our press and our government – both of which I believe are at rock bottom.

"Democracy fails when your press fails to scrutinise and hold the government accountable, and instead choose to get into bed with them so they can ensure the status quo.

"I may not have a role within the Institution but, as a member of the British Royal family, and as a soldier upholding important values, I feel there’s a responsibility to expose this criminal activity in the name of public interest. The country and the British public deserve to know the depths of what was actually happening then, and indeed now. We will be better off for it."

Members of the royal family are expected not to discuss politics publicly. As a rule, the monarch - as the Head of State - is to remain neutral with regards to political matters.

As a result, the Sunday Times claims that the Palace will find Harry's comments 'extremely difficult and uncomfortable'.

A source told the publication: "You can never fully separate yourself from the institution and it will have raised eyebrows on both sides of the park — at Westminster too — not least because it wasn’t necessary for the core of his case.

"But it only underlines the wisdom and importance of [the late Queen Elizabeth II’s] decisions taken at Sandringham, that you cannot be half-in and half-out."

Given the fact that Harry is no longer a working royal, he is under no obligation to keep his political opinions private but the report suggests it could worry those in the Palace as they may feel they will be associated with his comments.