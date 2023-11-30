Prince William is 'sick of dealing' with the fallout from Omid Scobie's new book

Prince William, predictably, isn't over the moon about Omid Scobie's controversial new royal book, titled Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival (the title really speaks for itself to begin with).

A source has told Us Weekly that the Prince of Wales "isn’t surprised" that so many tidbits from the book have caused so much commentary in the press and on social media, but that he's choosing to disengage from that discourse as much as he can.

"He knows the more he says, the more attention it feeds the whole frenzy," the insider added.

"He considers [the book] to be a spiteful portrayal of the monarchy," and doesn't want "to help publicise a litany of false and cruel narratives."

For the source, William is "exasperated and sick of dealing with" the drama surrounding the book.

Endgame is chock-full of revelations that have intrigued and angered royal fans in equal measure, for example bringing back up the incident when a member of the Royal Family reportedly questioned what Archie's skin colour would be before he was born — which Meghan Markle revealed in her 2021 Oprah interview. The book claims that not one but two royals made such a remark, and the Dutch version erroneously printed these people's names before being pulled from the shelves.

Elsewhere, the book also alleges that Meghan and Princess Kate haven't directly spoken to each other "in four years," and that the Princess of Wales apparently "shudders and giggles" when Meghan's name comes up in conversation.

The book also explores the deterioration of William and Harry's relationship, with the brothers reportedly not speaking at all these days — which corroborates comments from other royal reporters and insiders.

In August, a friend of William's said, "He feels utterly betrayed by what Harry wrote about him in the book [Spare] and said about him on Netflix." Because of this, the older brother is reportedly not open to making up with Harry for the foreseeable.