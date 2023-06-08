Why Prince William and Princess Kate will no longer do 'lengthy tours'
And there's an interesting reason for it
Apparently, King Charles and Queen Camilla are planning to make many visits to Commonwealth countries over the first few years of their reign.
Of course, they will also ask Prince William and Princess Kate to represent the Royal Family abroad from time to time — however, the Prince and Princess of Wales likely won't leave the U.K. for long stretches of time.
According to royal expert Jennie Bond, William and Kate will leave the tradition of lengthy tours abroad behind for an important reason.
She told OK!: "William and Catherine are really the stars of the Royal Family these days. They have youth on their side and a good dusting of glamour surrounds them.
"They are also extremely popular both here and abroad. So there is no doubt that the foreign office will be calling on them to carry out some high-profile royal tours.
"But I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over. Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy."
The Wales' longest royal tour in recent years was their three-country tour of the Caribbean in early 2022, when they visited Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. This tour was extremely controversial, due to Britain and the Royal Family's painful history with colonisation and slavery.
Kate and William's December 2022 trip to Boston for the Earthshot Prize was more of a success.
"The U.S. is always important thanks to the old special relationship between the two countries. The Americans are also incredibly keen on and fascinated by the royals," said Jennie.
"The Commonwealth countries are particularly important, especially with the noises being made quite by quite a few countries to ditch the monarchy, particularly some of the Caribbean islands, it will be interesting to see where the royals go in the coming months.
"Every tour carries its sensitivities, but visits to the Caribbean, Australia and Canada are now quite tricky and will need a lot of planning and a great deal of care."
Meanwhile, William and Kate are scheduled to visit Singapore in November, where they will host the third annual Earthshot Prize.
We'll see what other exciting destinations will pop up on their royal agendas in the coming months.
-
Do you know your money personality? 7 common types and how to interpret them
Knowing your money personality type could help you make better financial decisions in the future.
By Lauren Hughes
-
This career trend has spiked by 24,536% since Emily in Paris
Quelle surprise!
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
These are the most compatible royal couples, according to astrologers
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Prince Harry says he faced 'horrific personal attacks and intimidation’ for hacking trial and addresses James Hewitt rumours in court
The Duke of Sussex is engaged in legal proceedings against the publishers of the Mirror
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Royals "did not snub" the Sussexes by not publicly wishing Lilibet a happy birthday, source claims
There's more to it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The sweet meaning behind Princess Eugenie's newborn son's name
We're melting
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why King Charles won't see Prince Harry while he's back in the UK
The Duke of Sussex is set to appear at a High Court case in London
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Princess Charlotte may not want the "burden" of more titles when dad William becomes King, expert claims
Being a royal isn't always easy
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Things are "so bitter" between Harry and William that the Waleses can't bond with Archie and Lilibet right now, royal expert claims
This is so sad
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
It's 'very possible' that Harry and Meghan will return to the UK
A former royal butler claims the couple could head back
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Princess Anne chatted with Prince Harry at the Coronation, despite being "furious" with him: royal expert
She was being diplomatic
By Iris Goldsztajn